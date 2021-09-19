Red Sox Rally to Beat O’s Sweep Series 8-6 Sunday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Baltimore Oriole's Sunday afternoon, September 19th at Fenway Park, 8-6. It was their 5th consecutive victory. The Red Sox are 11-6 in September as they try to secure 1 of the 2 Wild Card Playoff Spots. The Red Sox have 11 games remaining.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched 5 innings, allowing 7 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 8 and walked 1. He left with a 5-3 lead. Unfortunately the bullpen squandered the lead, and Eovaldi was left with a no decision.

Garrett Whitlock pitched 1 inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He left the game with what has been reported as a "pectoral muscle tightness"

Hirokazu Sawamura allowed 2 runs and 1 hit, walking 2 and striking out 2. He pitched the 7th inning and was credited with the win and is 5-1, although he also blew the save.

Hansel Robles pitched the 8th inning, striking out 1.

Garrett Richards picked up his 3rd save of the season, striking out 1 in the 9th inning.

Kike Hernandez was 2-4, scoring 2 runs, and had a double, driving in 2 runs. In the last 2 games, after being 0-14, he's now 4-8 with 2 doubles.

Hunter Renfroe was 2-4. He hit a go-ahead RBI double in the 7th inning.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 and hit an RBI single in the 7th inning. In the 3-game series with Baltimore Devers was 6-14 with 2 doubles and 2 runs batted in.

JD Martinez hit a solo homer his 27th of the season in the 34d inning. He finished the game 1-4

Kevin Plawecki was 1-4, hitting a bases loaded single,driving in 2 runs in the 1st inning.

Bobby Dalbec was 0-3, but drove in a run, getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

For Baltimore Trey Mancini was 1-5 but drove in 3 runs batted in, in the 7th inning with a bases loaded double.

Austin Hayes was 1-4 with a 2-run single.

Boston is off on Monday. They will play the New York Mets on Tuesday and Wednesday at Fenway Park. Eduardo Rodriguez will start for the Red Sox. Pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.