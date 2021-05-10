Red Sox Sit Atop MLB Through Almost 1/4 Of Season

Raise your hand if you expected the Boston Red Sox to own the best record in Major League Baseball through 35 games.

While most of us didn't see it coming, that's exactly where the Sox find themselves, atop the AL East and looking for their second win-streak of 5-or-more games when they take the field tonight at Camden Yards.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe joined The Drive on Monday to talk Sox, how the team could improve and his favorite and least favorite ballparks in the bigs.