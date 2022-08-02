What a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we'll never forget.

The Rocket Man himself, Sir Elton John, is currently journeying across the country and globe on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, concluding a record-breaking, show-stopping career spanning 50+ years. Just last week on July 27-28, the 75-year-old performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where close to sold-out audiences packed the seats, eager to see this legendary artist perform live in Massachusetts one last time.

Yours truly was lucky enough to be amongst them, and can attest to the fact that it was an unforgettable evening. Elton is such a talented singer, pianist, and overall performer, and it's apparent that he has a heart of gold and genuinely loves taking the stage.

Elton John In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ Getty Images loading...

Audiences weren't the only ones noting the significance of the moment. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited the singer in between the two performances to offer him tokens of appreciation for the joy he's brought not only to New England, but the world.

According to Essentially Sports, Kraft gave Elton a personalized game football with his name, tour logo, and a message on it, which reads "a championship singer, pianist, composer, songwriter, performer & personal friend." Elton also received an autographed helmet.

It turns out that the friendship between Kraft and John goes back many years. TMZ says that John is a big Pats fan, and was the team's honorary captain for a game back in 2009. John even called Kraft "one of his best friends in the whole wide world," according to Essentially Sports.

What a sweet, full-circle moment. We're sending all the good vibes Elton's way, and wish him the best as continues his tour.

To see where Elton will be performing next, click here.

