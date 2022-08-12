Everything You Need to Know About Legalized Sports Betting in Maine

The time has finally come for the state of Maine to join several other states around the country when it comes to legalized sports betting. According to News Center Maine, Governor Janet Mills signed a bill on May 2 that will legalize sports betting in the state as of July 31, 2022. Now that the law is in place, here is what those looking to place bets can expect.

nicomenijes nicomenijes loading...

Maine's Federally Recognized Tribes Will Control the Majority of Mobile Sports Betting

As part of the bill signed by Governor Janet Mills, Maine's federally recognized tribes of the Wabanaki Nations will control the mobile sports betting in Vacationland. Those tribes will choose whether or not to build their own sportsbook and software or link up with one of the well-known national mobile sports betting companies like FanDuel, DraftKings, or Caesar's Sportsbook. Each tribe will only be allowed an affiliation with one national partner.

Online Fantasy Sports Sites, FanDuel And DraftKings, Under Scrutiny Of Government Getty Images loading...

Is It Only Maine's Native American Tribes That Will Have Licenses?

As stated above, all mobile sports betting in Maine will run through the tribes. According to Legal Sports Report, Maine plans to issue 6 retail licenses for sports betting with conditions. Both of Maine's retail casinos, Oxford Casino and Hollywood Slots, are expected to be granted a license for in-person sports betting. The state will make 4 additional licenses available for horse tracks and off-track better facilities. That number could double if the state sees fit.

welcomia welcomia loading...

When Will Legalized Sports Betting Be Available in Maine?

While sports betting in Maine is now officially legal, it could take some substantial time before it's fully up and running. The state wants to ensure all rules are in place and the playing field is fair. That means sports betting may not be 100% operational in Maine until early 2024.

scyther5 scyther5 loading...

Are There Any Other Requirements for Sports Betting in Maine?

According to Sports Handle, sports betting in Maine will fall in line with the legal drinking age, meaning only those 21 years or older can place bets. No betting on in-state college teams will be allowed. Bettors must also physically be located within the state of Maine in order to place a wager.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [