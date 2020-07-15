Running Through The Headlines And Highlights For 7-15-20

We get your day started the right way on The Morning Line by getting you caught up on all you need to know around the world of sports.

Our tour around the news and notes covers some signings in the NFL, but one that has not happened with the New England Patriots yet, with a deadline looming at 4pm Wednesday.

The Patriots made a decision regarding fans at games this year if it is allowed, and so did the Philadelphia Eagles, or at least the City of Philadelphia made the decision.

Fried of The Morning Line Marcus Keene was in the championship of The Basketball Tournament, did the Cinderella run of Sideline Cancer end with a title?

We have NBA Notes and it all has to do with COVID-19 tests.

MLB has details about decisions made by umpires concerning this season and their working games behind the plate.

And the Boston Red Sox may be making a deal to bring in a pitcher, we have the latest rumors of a starter who may be signing with the Sox.

The NASCAR All-Star race is in Bristol tonight, who is on the pole in Tennessee.

And a Maine native made his first appearance in the MLS Is Back Tournament and it was a win for his team at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, and there are some testing results out from the MLS and it appears the bubble is keeping players healthy.

Of course we have the updates from all the baseball in Asia, including one of the greatest calls in sports that happened in Japan.

Be caught up on everything you need to talk sports for this Wednesday July 15th, 2020.