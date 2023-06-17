Saturday Night’s Red Sox-Yankees Game Postponed Because of Rain

Saturday night's Boston Red Sox-New York Yankee's baseball game has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up on Sunday, June 18th as part of a split day/night doubleheader.

Game 1 will be played at 1:35 p.m. with the pregame starting at 12:35 p.m.

Game 2, the regularly scheduled Sunday night game will take place as planned, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m.

