Poll: More likely second round outcome for Celtics and Bruins?

Thank goodness the Bruins survived Game 7 on Saturday night at The Garden. Not only do we get to avoid the massive mess and fallout from another Bruins collapse, we now get basically two weeks of alternating Celtics and Bruins playoff games nightly.

Thanks to David Pastrnak's Game 7 winner in OT, here's the Celtics and Bruins' second round schedule beginning tonight.

Monday (Bruins Game 1), Tuesday (Celtics Game 1), Wednesday (Bruins Game 2), Thursday (Celtics Game 2), Friday (Bruins Game 3), Saturday (Celtics Game 3), Sunday (Bruins Game 4), Monday (Bruins Game 4). Then, should the series get extended, the pattern continues from there. Get ready for a glorious ride.

While the Celtics are expected to dispatch of the Cavs with little trouble, after surviving a near-collapse, the Bruins are almost playing with house money after advancing to the second round for the fist time in three years. Boston is + odds to win the series at +155.

One good sign for the B's is that teams that win a Game 7 in overtime have gone on to win their next series 16 out of 21 times since 2003. The most recent example of that was Florida last year when they beat the Bruins in Game 7 of Round 1 and wound up going all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

For the C's, not that they are in need of stats to paint a positive picture for them, but the Cavs (100 points per 100 possessions) won their first round series vs. Orlando despite posting a worse offensive rating than the Heat (100.7 points per 100 possessions) did vs. the Celtics. Boston took 2-of-3 vs. Cleveland in the regular season, with the Cavs' lone victory coming when the C's blew a 22-point lead in the final 9-minutes of regulation. It's got the making of a quick series.

With that in mind...