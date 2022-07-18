Should The Sox Be Sellers At The Deadline? [Poll]

Well, that was about the worst way possible to both figuratively and literally limp into the All-Star break for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston lost 10 of its final 13 games entering the break and went 5-12 vs. Toronto, Tampa Bay and New York since late-June. The slump has dropped the Sox to just three games over-.500 and two games out of the third Wild Card spot in the American League.

The death knell for the 2022 season may have sounded yesterday in the Bronx when Chris Sale's pinkie finger was shattered on a comeback line drive 107mph off the bat of Aaron Hicks. The injury happened in the first inning of Sale's second appearance of the season, and the lefty now faces another 4-6 weeks on the shelf, putting his potential return to the mound near the beginning of September.

Sale's return was expected to be one of the catalysts for the Sox during the second half. Now, with injuries piling up all over the field and expiring contracts throughout the clubhouse, don't be surprised if Chaim Bloom looks to use this team's struggles to retool for future seasons.

Do you think the Sox should be sellers at the deadline, or give it one final push to get back in the hunt?