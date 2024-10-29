TICKET TV: Skowhegan River Hawks Visit Bangor Rams in Girls’ Varsity Soccer

The Skowhegan River Hawks visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity soccer on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Part One:



Part Two:



Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUE, 10/29/2024, 5 PM, SOCCER-G, ELLSWORTH @ HERMON

TUE, 10/29/2024, 6 PM, SOCCER-G, SKOWHEGAN @ BANGOR

WED, 10/30/2024, 6 PM, SOCCER-B, PRESQUE ISLE @ JOHN BAPST

FRI, 11/1/2024, 7 PM, FOOTBALL, OXFORD HILLS @ BANGOR

SAT, 11/2/2024, TBD, SOCCER, 1-JB BOYS 2 - BGR OR HER GIRLS

SAT, 11/2/2024, TBD, FOOTBALL, M.A. @ JOHN BAPST

*subject to change

