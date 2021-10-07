The Skowhegan River Hawks visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity soccer on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

The game will begin below at 6 PM from Doyle Field via the Brewer Witches Athletics YouTube channel.

If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.

If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our next High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.

Watch past games on Ticket TV.

Get our free mobile app