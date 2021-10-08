Skowhegan River Hawks Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football
The Skowhegan River Hawks visit the Brewer Witches in varsity football on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
The game will begin below at 7 PM from Doyle Field via the Brewer Witches Athletics YouTube channel.
If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.
If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our next High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
Get our free mobile app