TICKET TV: Skowhegan River Hawks Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Skowhegan River Hawks visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.
The game will begin below at 5 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY 12/23/24 5PM BBALL – G SKOWHEGAN AT BREWER
FRIDAY 12/27/24 11:00AM BBALL – G BREWER V. NOKOMIS
FRIDAY 12/27/24 12:30PM BBALL – B NOKOMIS V. BREWER
FRIDAY 12/27/24 5:30PM HOCKEY – G YARMOUTH AT PIONEERS
FRIDAY 12/27/24 7:30PM HOCKEY – B BREWER AT BANGOR
SATURDAY 12/28/24 12:30PM BBALL – B OLD TOWN AT ELLSWORTH
SATURDAY 12/28/24 4:30PM BBALL – B PRESQUE ISLE AT ORONO
*subject to change
