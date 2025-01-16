TICKET TV: Skowhegan River Hawks Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Girls’ Varsity Basketball

The Skowhegan River Hawks visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY 01/14/25 6:30PM BBALL – B GARDINER AT HAMPDEN

WEDNESDAY 01/15/25 7:00PM BBALL – B MDI AT JOHN BAPST

THURSDAY 01/16/25 6:30PM BBALL – G SKOWHEGAN AT HAMPDEN

FRIDAY 01/17/25 6:30PM BBALL – B ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST

FRIDAY 01/17/25 8:00PM BBALL – G ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST

*subject to change

