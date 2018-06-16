Sox Bullpen Struggles In Seattle [VIDEO]

The Red Sox took a 6-4 lead into the 7th inning late Friday night in Seattle but ended up losing 7-6 to the Mariners.

Rick Porcello got through six innings, giving up four runs on seven hits. He struck out nine.

But the bullpen could not hold down the fort. Heath Hembree gave up a 7th inning home run to Mike Zunino. In the 8th, Matt Barnes struggled, giving up two runs and the lead.

At the plate, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers all had two hits. Xander Bogaerts ripped a three-run home run.

The loss drops the Sox to 48-23 and into second place in the AL East.

The series in Seattle continues tonight with live coverage starting at 7:30pm on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.