Sox Looking Up At First Place Now

It took an 11 game winnings streak by Tampa bay, but the Boston Red Sox have been bumped from atop the AL East standing by the Rays.

It's only a half game, but we talk about that with Nick Quaglia of Couch Guy Sports and CLNS Media.

We find out his thoughts about the pitching staff, and potentially an overlooked bat in the lineup, and what happens when Chris Sale returns?

We talk about that with Nick and we also transition to some of the speculation and hope the Patriots can grab Julio Jones in a deal.

