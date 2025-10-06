All too often we hear and see poor sportsmanship on the field, court and stands. That's why we want to go out of our way to salute teams and fans when we hear and see examples of good sportsmanship. We hope that by shining the light on such positive behavior they may be an example to others!

Such is the case over the weekend with a matchup between the Old Town and Lincoln Youth Football Teams!

Last week we heard about the young boy from East Millinocket who was air-lifted to Bangor after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle.The 2 teams held a moment of silence for the young boy, and then filled the helmets, collecting $1,075 for the family of the injured child. The child is still hospitalized and thoughts and prayers are still much needed.

We are kicking off a new feature, our Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll! Our focus has been what's happening on the field in Maine's High Schools, but we know that so much good is happening off the field, and this is what the focus is! We want to recognize the good things that teams and individuals are doing in the community.

Please note this is not limited to varsity athletes! If there is a Coach or team that is doing good things we want to know about it. It could be a JV team, a grade school team. If there's a particular sports booster club or individual that has done something that the spotlight should be shone on them, this is your opportunity to recognize them!

There's no big winner here, There's no voting. Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

The 92.9 Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll is sponsored by Coastal Auto Parts.

