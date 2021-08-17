Successful Summer For The Celtics, Could Have A Title Tuesday

The Celtics hired a new head coach in Ime Udoka, they made moves to free up cap space, and now signed an extension with Marcus Smart.

Jayson Tatum won a gold medal at the Olympics with Team USA.

And now the C's have a chance to win the NBA Summer League championship in Las Vegas.

It's been all coming up positives for the Celts this summer, but is it enough? We asked Josue Pavon.

The Eastern Conference is improved, but he believes the Green are within striking distance of a conference title, but cautions about setting the bar too high.

Listen back to it all again here.

The Morning Line Podcast