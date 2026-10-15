Ernie Clark predicts local football winners ahead of Week 7
Just a few weeks remain in the high school football regular season.
With games getting moved up to tonight due to expected inclement weather in the area tomorrow night, here's who Ernesto has as his Surefire Prognostications on the high school and collegiate gridiron this weekend.
Last week: 19-5 (.792)
Season: 114-35 (.765)
High schools -
(Some original game dates may be changed due to weather)
Class A:
Bangor 28, Edward Little 14
Portland 27, Oxford Hills 21
Class B:
Lawrence 30, Camden Hills 12
Cony 35, Brunswick 12
Fryeburg Academy 24, Mt. Blue 23
Messalonskee 30, Skowhegan 28
Class C:
Hermon 24, Greely 21
Leavitt 35, Nokomis 14
Foxcroft Academy 30, Hampden Academy 6
Oceanside 22, Brewer 7
Gardiner 28, Medomak Valley 14
Class D:
John Bapst 32, Mattanawcook Academy 16
MCI 28, Belfast 14
Madison 22, Poland 20
Winslow 31, Morse 21
8-player:
Stearns 34, Ellsworth 22
Yarmouth 30, Orono 18
Old Town 35, Waterville 14
Bucksport 32, Washington Academy 30
MDI 35, Houlton 14
Sacopee Valley 18, Mt. View 12
Colleges -
Bryant 24, Maine 16
Husson 28, New England College 14
Amherst 28, Colby 17
U. New England 30, Maine Maritime 14