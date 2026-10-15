Just a few weeks remain in the high school football regular season.

With games getting moved up to tonight due to expected inclement weather in the area tomorrow night, here's who Ernesto has as his Surefire Prognostications on the high school and collegiate gridiron this weekend.

Last week: 19-5 (.792)

Season: 114-35 (.765)

High schools -

(Some original game dates may be changed due to weather)

Class A:

Bangor 28, Edward Little 14

Portland 27, Oxford Hills 21

Class B:

Lawrence 30, Camden Hills 12

Cony 35, Brunswick 12

Fryeburg Academy 24, Mt. Blue 23

Messalonskee 30, Skowhegan 28

Class C:

Hermon 24, Greely 21

Leavitt 35, Nokomis 14

Foxcroft Academy 30, Hampden Academy 6

Oceanside 22, Brewer 7

Gardiner 28, Medomak Valley 14

Class D:

John Bapst 32, Mattanawcook Academy 16

MCI 28, Belfast 14

Madison 22, Poland 20

Winslow 31, Morse 21

8-player:

Stearns 34, Ellsworth 22

Yarmouth 30, Orono 18

Old Town 35, Waterville 14

Bucksport 32, Washington Academy 30

MDI 35, Houlton 14

Sacopee Valley 18, Mt. View 12

Colleges -

Bryant 24, Maine 16

Husson 28, New England College 14

Amherst 28, Colby 17

U. New England 30, Maine Maritime 14