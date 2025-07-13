The Hermon Junior (13-14) Little League Baseball Team is the Maine State Champion, beating Portland on Sunday, July 13th, 15-1. They will play in DuBois, Pennsylvania on Saturday July 19th against Rhode Island at 5 p.m. but they need your help to get there!

They have started a GoFundMe Page, in the hopes of raising $12,000 to cover travel, food and lodging for the team.

The Team is comprised of

Aiden Dalessandro

Elijah Idano

Ethan Garner

Jackson Harris

Keegan Reynolds

Landon Wilcox

Lyncoln Parsons

Mason Thayer

River Shields

Russell Berry

Thomas Tracy

Tommy Largay

The team is managed by Jason Largay.

Best of luck!

