Hermon Junior (13-14) Little League Needs Your Help to Get to Regionals
The Hermon Junior (13-14) Little League Baseball Team is the Maine State Champion, beating Portland on Sunday, July 13th, 15-1. They will play in DuBois, Pennsylvania on Saturday July 19th against Rhode Island at 5 p.m. but they need your help to get there!
They have started a GoFundMe Page, in the hopes of raising $12,000 to cover travel, food and lodging for the team.
The Team is comprised of
- Aiden Dalessandro
- Elijah Idano
- Ethan Garner
- Jackson Harris
- Keegan Reynolds
- Landon Wilcox
- Lyncoln Parsons
- Mason Thayer
- River Shields
- Russell Berry
- Thomas Tracy
- Tommy Largay
The team is managed by Jason Largay.
Best of luck!
