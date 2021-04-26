After another stellar performance on Sunday, which resulted in Jeremy Swayman's second career loss, through no fault of his own, the rookie goalie is making it impossible for Bruce Cassidy and the team to leave him out of the equation during the season's stretch run.

Swayman has allowed just two goals in his last three games and has stopped 82-of-84 shots during that time, good for a .976 save percentage.

The radio voice of the Boston Bruins, Judd Sirott, joined The Drive on Monday to talk about Swayman's impressive start and what he must do to cement his place on the team as the Bruins vie for playoff positioning over the final nine games of the regular season.