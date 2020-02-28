Talking Bull With Bryan Titman

Professional Bull Rider Bryan Titman joined The Morning Line and we talked about the bulls that will be ridden, some for less than 8 seconds, at the Cross Insurance Center as the PBR arrives in Bangor March 6-8, 2020.

We also find out one superstition Bryan has and what he does before every ride.

And we also found out his opinion of the sign stealing in Major League Baseball from the thoughts of an Astros fan.

Another fun check in with Bryan despite finding out he was injured in his last stop in West Virginia, don't worry he's basically okay and will be in Bangor.