Tatum Wins NBA Skills Competition [VIDEO]

And the NBA drama just keeps coming...even at NBA All Star weekend! Boston Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum wins the Skills Competition Trophy while the guy he might get traded for, Anthony Davis, says 'I never said Boston was not on my list'.

And so it goes in the NBA.

First the Tatum story. He was up against Trae Young, the rookie from Atlanta. Tatum was trailing until he hit this last second halfcourt shot to win it...

Earlier in the day, New Orleans star Anthony Davis met with the media to address his desire to be traded. His big bombshell was saying he never said Boston was on a list of teams he would not sign a longterm deal with.

In other words, you're saying there's a chance...