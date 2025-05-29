The 2025 Ticket Awards – High School Winter Sports

The second annual Ticket Awards return this summer and will be held June 23 at Hero's Sports Grill & Entertainment Center in downtown Bangor.

Doors open at 5pm with the awards show from 6-8pm. The Ticket Awards will honor outstanding student-athletes, coaches, teams and fans from our listening area, capping the 2024-25 local sports season with a celebration of sports in our area from Maine's Sports Leader.

Voting for the winter season remains open until Tuesday, June 3 at 12 p.m.