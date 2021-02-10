The Bruins Are Back On The Ice Tonight

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice tonight, the B’s are in New York to play the Rangers. Boston hasn’t played since Friday’s win at Philadelphia.

• The Bruins have won 3 in a row and 7 of their last 8

• That lone loss was a 4-3 overtime loss at Washington

• Pregame show starts at 6:30 here on The Ticket, with a game time of 7pm

And the COVID-19 related stoppages continue to run through the NHL’s East Division as the Philadelphia Flyers are the third team in the Division, and 5th in the NHL to stop activities because of positive test results.

• Last night’s game between the Flyers and Capitals was postponed when a second Philadelphia player went in to the COVID protocols.

• The Sabres and Devils in the East were already paused, and hope to be back later this week

• Colorado and Minnesota have also had games postponed because of COVID shutdowns

Getty Images

We talk with Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media and Bruins Beat podcast about how the delay may help or hurt the Boston Bruins who were red hot before it happened. We also talked about the play of Nick Ritchie and Trent Frederic of late.

And where does Greg Hirsch listen to Evan's podcast.

We cover a lot of topics in our chat on The Morning Line.