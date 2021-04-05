The Good, Bad & Ugly Of Boston’s Season-Opening Sweep

The Red Sox opened the season with a fart over the weekend, slumping to their first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948.

Being the ever-optimist I am, there were a few bright spots during the three games which saw Baltimore outscore the Sox by a combined score of 18-5.

The Good: Eovaldi (5/1ip/4h/1er/4k) and Houck (5ip/6h/2er/8k - wrongfully charged with a 2nd er) were solid in their starts, while J.D. is off to a 6-for-12 start with a homer and 3 RBI. Rule 5 Pick Garrett Whitlock made his MLB debut yesterday and scattered 3 hits over 3.1ip with 5k.

After that, not much else went right for the Sox...

The Bad: Boston’s bats went 15-94 (.160) to open the season, including an 0-10 posting with 5 k’s from Bobby Dalbec.

The Ugly: Garrett Richards stunk in his debut and was tagged for 7h/6er/2bb in 2+ip yesterday. He claims there's 32 more starts in his right arm and that they'll be better than yesterday, but he also said that after stinking in his first start of the spring, then went on to be pretty bad for the rest of Grapefruit League play.

Bill Koch of the Providence Journal joined The Drive on Monday to recap the putrid weekend and look to (hopefully) brighter days ahead for this year's squad.