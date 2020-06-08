The Headlines And Highlights For June 8th 2020

We get your day started off the right way by catching up on what's happening around the world of sports so you are ready to hit the ground running on your Monday.

We discussed the NBA's restart and the plans that are coming forward about how the teams will be created, the playoffs will be decided and how the testing will happen.

The commissioner of the NFL released a statement late Friday we talked about that and the death of a former Patriot wide receiver that happened in Florida.

We have details about a big bet in the UFC and how some MMA fighters are upset with the UFC and looking to leave the organization.

We have the results of Sunday's NASCAR race, and how some may be willing to risk their tickets to a PGA tour event.

A former UMaine football coach's current college program is in the headlines we have those details, notes from the world of boxing, and of course we update you on the CPBL and KBO.

And Monday is the first day NHL teams can return to the ice, we have the rules behind it.

Catch up on all you need to know with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.