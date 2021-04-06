The Morning Line Masters Contest Day 1

The Masters Championship tees of Thursday Morning at Augusta National Golf Course, and The Morning Line is helping you get involved and have a rooting interest.

We're rolling out groups of 7 names for you to choose and follow through the weekend, and if your golfer wins, so will you.

We handed out 4 groups Tuesday, and will roll out 3 more Wednesday.

The winner receives a gift certificate to Traditions in Holden.

So who did our contestants get?

Bob From Clifton has our group of European golfers who've never won the green jacket before :

Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Lee Westwood
Victor Hovland
Tyrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Matthew Fitzpatrick

Jason from Sangerville has a group of American golfers who've never won a green jacket before :

Jason Kokrak
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffle
Scottie Scheffler
Webb Simpson
Justin Thomas
Matthew Wolff

Jason from Carmel selected our group of International golfers who've won a Masters title in their career :

Sergio Garcia
Adam Scott
Charl Schwartzel
Mike Weir
Vijay Singh
Jose Maria Olazabal
Bernhard Langer

Kenny from Holden selected our group of American golfers who've won a Masters title in their career :

Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed
Jordan Spieth
Bubba Watson
Phil Mickelson
Zach Johnson
Fred Couples

Wednesday we have three more groups to pick in a blind draw

The Morning Line Podcast
