The Morning Line Masters Contest Day 1
The Masters Championship tees of Thursday Morning at Augusta National Golf Course, and The Morning Line is helping you get involved and have a rooting interest.
We're rolling out groups of 7 names for you to choose and follow through the weekend, and if your golfer wins, so will you.
We handed out 4 groups Tuesday, and will roll out 3 more Wednesday.
The winner receives a gift certificate to Traditions in Holden.
So who did our contestants get?
Bob From Clifton has our group of European golfers who've never won the green jacket before :
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Lee Westwood
Victor Hovland
Tyrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Jason from Sangerville has a group of American golfers who've never won a green jacket before :
Jason Kokrak
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffle
Scottie Scheffler
Webb Simpson
Justin Thomas
Matthew Wolff
Jason from Carmel selected our group of International golfers who've won a Masters title in their career :
Sergio Garcia
Adam Scott
Charl Schwartzel
Mike Weir
Vijay Singh
Jose Maria Olazabal
Bernhard Langer
Kenny from Holden selected our group of American golfers who've won a Masters title in their career :
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed
Jordan Spieth
Bubba Watson
Phil Mickelson
Zach Johnson
Fred Couples
Wednesday we have three more groups to pick in a blind draw