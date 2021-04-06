The Morning Line Masters Contest Day 1

The Masters Championship tees of Thursday Morning at Augusta National Golf Course, and The Morning Line is helping you get involved and have a rooting interest.

We're rolling out groups of 7 names for you to choose and follow through the weekend, and if your golfer wins, so will you.

We handed out 4 groups Tuesday, and will roll out 3 more Wednesday.

The winner receives a gift certificate to Traditions in Holden.

So who did our contestants get?

Bob From Clifton has our group of European golfers who've never won the green jacket before :

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Lee Westwood

Victor Hovland

Tyrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Jason from Sangerville has a group of American golfers who've never won a green jacket before :

Jason Kokrak

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffle

Scottie Scheffler

Webb Simpson

Justin Thomas

Matthew Wolff

Jason from Carmel selected our group of International golfers who've won a Masters title in their career :

Sergio Garcia

Adam Scott

Charl Schwartzel

Mike Weir

Vijay Singh

Jose Maria Olazabal

Bernhard Langer

Kenny from Holden selected our group of American golfers who've won a Masters title in their career :

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Phil Mickelson

Zach Johnson

Fred Couples

Wednesday we have three more groups to pick in a blind draw