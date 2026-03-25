Our own Ernie Clark has been hard at work since the conclusion of the MPA's High School Basketball Tournaments, gathering the top performers this winter from across the state.

Here are the selections for his annual All-Maine boys basketball 1st, 2nd, 3rd teams, as well as honorable mentions and Coach of the Year.

First team -

Nolan Ames Sr. 6-2 G Camden Hills

Ames led the Windjammers their first regional title since moving to Class A after a powerhouse stint in Class B ended a decade ago and became the school’s career scoring leader with 1,585 points. He averaged 26.7 points per game during the regular season to go with 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists (with a flair for no-look passes), 2.9 steals and 1.3 blocks. He then averaged 25.3 points in four tournament games and was named the North tournament MVP. Ames earned virtually every individual award available to him, among them Mr. Maine Basketball. Gatorade Maine Player of the Year, MaxPreps Maine Player of the Year, Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A player of the year, KVAC Class A all-defensive team and a second straight selection to the 92.9 The Ticket/Ticket All-Maine team. Ames lans to play at Colby College next season.

Akol Maiwen Sr. 6-2 G Edward Little

Maiwen epitomized versatility while leading the Red Eddies to the No. 2 seed in Class A North and a trip to the regional semifinals. The KVAC Class A first-team all-star and Mr. Basketball finalist averaged 23.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per outing during the regular season and 19.5 points and 7.5 boards in two tournament games.

Tyrie James Sr. 5-10 G, Windham

James, a key cog for the 2024 and 2025 Class AA state champions from Windham, capped off his high school career as a Mr. Basketball finalist as well as SMAA player of the year and all-defensive team honoree after averaging a league-best 21.2 points and 4.4 assists per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals to help the Eagles earn the No. 1 ranking in Class A South.

Carter Brathwaite Fr. 6-2 G Cony

Brathwaite paced a loaded freshman class statewide while leading the Rams to the No. 1 seed in Class B North and a berth in the regional final. He was named KVAC Class B/C North player of the year and to the division’s all-defensive team after tying for the league lead in scoring (21.7 ppg) and assists (5.5 apg) to go with 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest. He then averaged 19 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists over three tourney games, highlighted by his 32-point outburst in the B North final.

Aden Jeffers Jr. 6-2 G Fort Kent

Jeffers was one of the stars of the 2026 tournament while leading the Warriors to their first state championship with a four-game postseason run highlighted by his buzzer-beating shot to upset 2025 state champion Caribou in the Class C North final. Jeffers was named to the All-PVC Class C first team after averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the regular season, then was MVP of the C North tourney with 28 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He capped off his junior campaign with a 27-point, 10-rebound effort in Fort Kent’s state-final victory over Maranacook.

Second team -

Khaelon Watkins Fr. 6-4 F Cheverus

The high-flying Watkins was another standout in this season’s freshman class. He was named SMAA rookie of the year and an All-SMAA first-teamer after leading Cheverus from a 1-5 start to a berth in the Class A South championship game, including double-doubles in the Stags’ quarterfinal and semifinal victories. Watkins was one of Class A’s top scorers and rebounders throughout the regular season, including one game when he finished with 23 points and 21 boards.

Mason Nguyễn Sr. 6-3 G Medomak Valley

Nguyễn was instrumental in leading Medomak Valley of Waldoboro to a 17-4 record and the Class B South championship game. The KVAC Classes B/C South player of the year and Mr. Basketball semifinalist averaged 21.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while ranking as one of the state’s top long-range shooters with 47 three-pointers. Nguyen plans to continue his basketball career at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Reece MacDonald Sr. 6-2 G York

The lone returning starter from York’s 2025 Class B South championship squad, MacDonald amped up his offensive game to lead the Wildcats to an 18-2 record and a return to the semifinals. The 1,000-point career scorer averaged a Western Maine Conference-best 21.5 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals en route to being selected to the All-WMC first team for the second straight year as well as a Mr. Basketball semifinalist. MacDonald, who also won the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches’ state free-throw shooting contest, plans to attend Bowdoin College in the fall.

Owen Corrigan Sr. 5-10 G Caribou

Corrigan led the top-ranked Vikings to the No. 1 seed in Class C North and the brink of a second straight state-championship game appearance as the Mr. Basketball semifinalist and PVC Class C player of the year averaged 26 points and 5 assists per game. He nearly matched those totals in postseason play with averages of 25.3 points, 5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in three tournament contests. Corrigan plans to attend the University of Maine in the fall.

Darius Johnson Sr. 6-4 F South Portland

Johnson was one of the state’s top interior players, leading the SMAA with 11.2 rebounds per contest while also contributing 18 points and 2.3 steals per game to help the Red Riots finish 15-4 this past season in Class A South. Johnson, a Mr. Basketball semifinalist as well as an All-SMAA first-team and all-defensive team selection, plans to play football at West Point this fall.

Third team -

James Witham Jr. 6-0 G Mount Desert Island

Witham was named Big East player of the year after leading the conference in scoring (26.1 ppg) and steals (2.7 spg) while ranking second in rebounds (8.6 rpg) and third in assists (2.7 apg). He scored 47 points in a triple-overtime contest against Hermon during the regular season and became just the third MDI boys basketball player to surpass 1,000 career points while leading the Trojans to a 15-4 record and a top-four finish in the Class B North Heal points.

Lucas LeGage Sr. 6-0 G Portland

A Mr. Basketball semifinalist and first-team All-SMAA selection for the new Class A state champions, LeGage ranked second among conference scorers during the regular season with 19.4 points per game while shooting 37 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. He capped off his senior year by scoring 19 points as the Bulldogs defeated Camden Hills 76-60 in the state final. LeGage plans to continue his basketball career at Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Ian Lawrence Sr. 6-4 F Yarmouth

Lawrence helped the Clippers rise from a 10-9 finish in 2025 to a 17-5 mark and the Class B South championship this past winter. The All-WMC Class B first-team and all-defensive team choice averaged 16.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and was at his best during regional postseason play when he earned B South tourney MVP honors after posting 19 points and 14 rebounds as the No. 4 Clippers upset No. 1 York in a semifinal decided in overtime and scored 18 points in the regional final as Yarmouth avenged an earlier 33-point loss by edging No. 2 Medomak Valley.

Dylan Gendron Sr. 6-2 F Sanford

Gendron led a renaissance of Sanford basketball this winter, leading the Spartans to an 18-2 record good for the No. 2 seed in Class A South and a trip to the regional semifinals that was preceded by the program’s first postseason victory since the 2014 prelims and and first neutral-site tournament win since 1993. Gendron was a Mr. Basketball semifinalist and All-SMAA first-team choice after averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 35 percent on 3-pointers. Gendron plans to play next season at the University of Southern Maine.

Andrew Oliver Sr. 6-4 F Mattanawcook Acad.

The Mr. Basketball semifinalist and All-PVC Class C first-teamer was one of the more accurate long-range shooters statewide, as evidenced by his 49-point performance during a regular-season game against Caribou when he made 9 of 10 3-point tries and shot 12-of-17 from the field overall and 16-of-21 from the free-throw line. He went on to lead MA to the No. 1 seed in Class C North and a berth in the regional semifinals with seven more 3-pointers while scoring 27 points - 16 in the fourth quarter - during a quarterfinal victory over Orono. The 1,000-point career scorer averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a senior.

Honorable mention -

Brady Atwater (Gardiner), Max Bouchard (Bonny Eagle), Kollin Donlin (Medomak Valley), Adam Fitzgerald (Scarborough), Mickey Fitzsimmons (Machias), Jameson Fitzpatrick (Cheverus), Jack Fontaine (Maranacook), Nate Grunkemeyer (Bangor), Brady Hews (Orono), Oli Higgins (Brewer), Gabe Jackson (South Portland), Dylan Jewett (Spruce Mountain), Cordell Jones (Portland), Gage Mattson (Maranacook), Levi Laverdiere (Monmouth Acad.), Lennon McAfee (Foxcroft Acad.), Brennan Mitchell (Mt. Abram), Evan Monk (Woodland), A.J. Moody (Windham), Trace Moody (Gardiner), Tobias Naranja (Fort Kent), Parker Morin (Cony), Brady Peacock (Gardiner), Quinn Pelletier (Madawaska), Loic Ramazani (Portland), Rajon Reed (Bangor Christian), Colin Schlobohm (Leavitt), Brendan Shaw (Brunswick), Fisher Tewksbury (Valley), Carter Wiggin (Hermon)

Coach of the Year -

Aaron Toman, Gardiner

Gardiner hadn’t finished with a winning record during Toman’s first seven years as head coach at his alma mater, but the signs of upward mobility were in place as the 2025-26 season began after a regional quarterfinal appearance a year earlier. And the Tigers made the most of the opportunity, compiling a 19-3 record and winning the first state championship in program history. The Tigers used balanced offense and stout defense to reach the Class B state final for the first time since 2012 where they defeated Yarmouth 58-54 to avenge a loss to the Clippers in the 2012 gold-ball game — when Toman was Gardiner’s starting center. Toman was named the MABC Class B North coach of the year.