So just how long has the NFL been playing football of Thanksgiving Day? Would you believe the first one was in 1934?

It was the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

Holiday games at the high school and college level go back even further than that.

But for 2017, we are talking three NFL games and all of them are on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket...Coverage starts at noon...

12:30pm (8-2) Minnesota Vikings @ (6-4) Detroit Lions

4:30pm (4-6) LA CHargers @ (5-5) Dallas Cowboys

8:00pm ((2-8) NY Giants @ (4-6) Washington Redskins