The Search For The Next Celtics’ Head Coach Is Underway

22 hours ago, the Boston Celtics were tipping off Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Everyone expected them to lose, yet no one expected it to be Brad Stevens' final game as the team's head coach.

Little did we know that there was an exit plan in place for Danny Ainge, which meant Stevens transitioning to the front office and the head coaching job for the team becoming vacant.

As we tried to wrap our heads around the news of the day, many names quickly came pouring in as to who the next person could be to lead the C's.

Chad Finn of The Boston Globe joined The Drive on Wednesday to sift through some of the potential candidates and talk about how Stevens will shake things up from his new position upstairs.