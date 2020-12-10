Thursday 12-10-20 Headlines and Highlights

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff roll through the sports topics of the day so you are up to date on all you need to know on The Morning Line.

The UMaine Women’s basketball team is getting underway today, almost two weeks after they planned to have their season opener. The Black Bears are in Rhode Island to play the Providence College Friars this afternoon at 2.

The New England Patriots are back on the field tonight after their short week in LA as they take on the Rams at 8 pm.

Ohio State will not play this weekend, but after a meeting of the Big10 Athletic Directors the Buckeyes will play next weekend in the conference title game against Northwestern.

Last year’s National Champion LSU will not play in a bowl game after imposing a one year postseason ban after an internal investigation.

The NBA’s preseason begins tomorrow night and the league has new policies in place for their referees, but are still working out some of the exact and final details.

now 40 minor league baseball teams are eliminated officially. Each franchise will have four affiliates Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Additional clubs are allowed at spring training complexes and in the Dominican Republic.

The MLS Cup is Saturday night between Columbus and Seattle. Yesterday Columbus had another positive CV19 test. That is the 9th positive test of the postseason for the Crew.

NASCAR is juggling the early part of the schedule and moving the first three races all to the state of Florida and taking the road course race out of California.

