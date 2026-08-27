With the All-Star Monster Truck Tour set to invade the Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust this weekend, it's a good time to look at the Point Standings for the various classes as of August 27th.

Racing is set to resume on Wednesday September 2nd with Wacky Wednesday Round 3 and then a full afternoon/evening of racing on Saturday, September 5th.

Here are the Top 10 in each class.

Darling's Pro Stocks

Austin Teras #39 - 241 DJ Shaw #60 - 239 Matthew Bourgoine #99ME - 202 Josh St. Clair #13 - 192 Evan Beaulieu #56 - 188 Nick Jenkins #32 - 164 Ryan Deane #54 - 152 Jamie Wright #84 - 124 Mike Hopkins #15 - 112 Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 106

Carmel Well Drillings Late Model's

Steve Kimball #51 - 306 Bryson Parritt #27 - 286 John Curtis #07 - 180 Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 142 Todd Lawrence #6 - 116 Shane Clark #21 - 110 Austin Teras #39 - 106 Matt Lee #28W - 106 Rowland Robinson Jr. #20 - 102 Jonathan Emerson #24 - 94

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets

Ryan Robinson #2 - 358 Jeff Alley #24 - 334 Cody Brassbidge #07 - 320 Ryan Beal #44 - 278 Sean Johnson #9 - 248 Jack McKee #28 - 238 Peter Robinson #81 - 140 Bill Harnish #23 - 138 Jason Morse #14 - 126 James Doucette #28D - 110

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks

Scott Modery #1 - 382 Jordan Pearson #3 - 358 Keith Drost #74 - 354 Jordan Kimball #80 - 296 Bobby Seger Jr. #3X - 280 Matt Mingo #12 - 236 Jim Bragdon #3 - 158 Isaac Rollins #10 - 144 Jason Morse #14 - 120 Kris Watson #35 - 108

King's Concessions Crown Vics

Brock Deane #54 - 522 Dave St. Clair #14 - 468 Talon Blanchard 77T - 448 Donny Blanchard 77 - 386 James Hayward #16 - 368 Austin Beale #39 - 352 Mike McCullough #7 - 322 Chris Nickerson #18 - 318 Spencer Beale #39S - 306 Waylon Giguere #1 - 296

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's

Darius Miranda #04 - 264 Roy Hathorn #07 - 240 Mark Sawyer #36 - 238 Trey Brown #33 - 228 Becky Burns #97 - 222 Cody LeBlanc #7NH - 170 Ian Fraser #10 - 146 Derek Smith 10X - 134 Kyle Robinson #2 -106 Mason Silva #71 - 88

Judy's Road Runners

Brock Worster #95W - 522 Ed Salisbury #6 - 438 Nick Bickford #12 - 436 Jeffey Burditt #82 - 400 Andrew Crosby #62 - 372 Erik Worster #11 - 354 David Boulier #33 - 334 Scott Bonney #69 - 304 Waylon Giguere #1 - 304 Craig Holm #18 - 260

Northeast Pro Sprint Series

Brad Staples #59 - 452 Eric Clark #90 - 386 Sam Doolan #66X - 350 Richard Gray #89 - 326 Mike Headd #319 - 254 Loring Carter #18X - 212 Aaron Carter - #18X - 166 Bruce Staples #88 - 124 Gary Dow #88 - 114 Scott Lane #69 - 90

Vintage Racing

Nick Overlock #18 - 56 Jesse Michaud #13 - 56 Chris Oglivy #55 - 52 Ben Overlock #19 - 48 Jamie Young #13ME - 48 Parker Long #87 - 46 Jesse Langley #8 - 40 Adrian Williams #7X - 38 Keith Smalley #420 - 36 Tim Reynolds #17X - 30

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