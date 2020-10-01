Thursday Morning Headlines And Highlights 10-1-20

We take our tour of the topics that matter in world of sports with Wayne, Bryan, Jeff to get you fully up to speed.

We went through the NFL and the COVID-19 issues happening with the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings and how that may impact games in week 4

The NFL sent out a memo to teams to remind them of the protocols in place for helping prevent the spread of the virus, and they increased the penalties for those not following through.

A former UMaine Black Bear was signed to a practice squad roster, we let you know who that is and where he is going

Getty Images

We recap game 1 of the NBA Finals and all of the Major League Baseball Wildcard round playoff games, which included two series that ended in a sweep.

We have College football and NASCAR notes too.

Listen back and be ready to start your day the right way with The Morning Line.