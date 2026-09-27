The Maine Football Team fell to Elon 43-17 on Saturday, September 26th in North Carolina.

Maine trailed 5-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

The Black Bears got on the scoreboard with 8:38 left to play in the 1st Half on a 24 yard field goal from Samuel Tremblay.

Elon led Maine 19-3 at the end of the 1st half.

Maine scored a touchdown in the 3rd Quarter, when Rashawn Marshawll ran in from 30 yards out. The extra point kick was good.

But Elon scored a touchdown and a 34 yard field goal in the 3rd quarter to lead 29-10.

Elon scored 2 touchdowns in the 4th Quarter on a 39 yard plass and a 1 yared run, before Maine scored it's 2nd touchdown of the game with 3:11 left to play on a 8 yard pass from Caden Drezek to Kevin Jackson.

Maine outrushed Elon 167-158 yards. Elon outpassed Maine 218-148. Elon outgained Maine in total offense 376-315 yards.

The Black Bears were 7 of 21 in 3rd down conversions.

Eddie Buehler started at quarterback for Maine and was 14-35 for 88 yards. Caden Drezek came in relief and wwas 5-12 for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Rashawn Marshall was Maine's leading rusher 14-105 yards with 1 touchdown.

Nick Laughlin was Maine's leading receiver atching the ball 3 times for 30 yards.

Anthony Pecorella did a great job punting, punting the ball 7 times averaging 42.7 yards and having 2 punts goin within the 20 yard line.

Jeremiah McGill was Maine's leading tackler with 6 solo tackles and 2 assists.

Elon is 4-1 and 2-1 in conference play. Maine is 1-4 and 1-1 in conference play.

Maine returns home to play Sacred Heart at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 3rd. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game with the pregame starting at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on either I-95, 95.7 or on 92.9 The Ticket if the Red Sox are eliminated from the playoffs.