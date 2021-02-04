Thursday Morning Headlines and Highlights 2-4-21

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff bring you all of the sports news you need to know to start your day the right way from the NHL, the NBA, and more.

The Boston Bruins scored the first goal of the game against Philadelphia last night and controlled the early play, but the Flyers rallied with 3 unanswered goals, and had the 3-1 lead with less than 12 minutes to play. But David Pastrnak erased that with his second and third goals of the game to tie it and force overtime, and 31 seconds in to the extra session Pastrnak assisted on the game winning goal from Patrice Bergeron as Boston beats Philly 4-3.

The Boston Celtics west coast road trip continued with the second game of a back to back set in California, as Boston lost to the Kings in Sacramento 116-111.

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson who collapsed in the first half of a game earlier this season, was officially ruled out for the season yesterday.

34 year old, former Cy Young Award Winner Felix Hernandez signed a minor league deal with Baltimore.

30 year old Kolton Wong, who won the last two gold glove awards at Second Base with the St. Louis Cardinals signed a free agent deal with Milwaukee.

Patriots owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft are giving an all-expense paid trip to the Super Bowl Sunday for 76 vaccinated health care workers.

