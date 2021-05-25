Bangor, Old Town, Bapst, MDI Athletes Nominated for High School Athlete of the Week

The spring sports season is a little different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the fields, on the courts and on the track.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by first name) You may vote once-per-day below until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 27. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here.

Allen Wheaton, John Bapst Crusaders

Wheaton threw a complete game one-hit shutout on Thursday with 15 Ks.

Allyssa Elliott, Bangor Rams

Elliott, a senior, had another school record performance in the Long Jump jumping 18 feet even at a meet in Hampden on May 22. That is also a state-leading performance for 2021.

Izabelle Trefts, Old Town Coyotes

Trefts, a senior, shattered the Maine state record in the girls 1600m racewalk Saturday at Old Town with a 7:12.64 breaking the 21 year old record of Caitlin Bonney of Mt. Blue (7:19.77)

Izabelle Trefts (Contributed photo)

Morgan Duhaime, Ellsworth Eagles

Duhaime was 8 for 12 with 7 RBs 5 runs and 3 stolen bases; along with stellar defense at first base, in the past week.

Sam Mitchell, MDI Trojans

Mitchell was 5-8 with a home run and 7 RBI in MDI's doubleheader sweep of Caribou on Saturday, May 22.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.