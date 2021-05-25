Bangor, Old Town, Bapst, MDI Athletes Nominated for High School Athlete of the Week
The spring sports season is a little different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the fields, on the courts and on the track.
Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by first name) You may vote once-per-day below until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 27. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.
If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here.
Allen Wheaton, John Bapst Crusaders
Wheaton threw a complete game one-hit shutout on Thursday with 15 Ks.
Allyssa Elliott, Bangor Rams
Elliott, a senior, had another school record performance in the Long Jump jumping 18 feet even at a meet in Hampden on May 22. That is also a state-leading performance for 2021.
Izabelle Trefts, Old Town Coyotes
Trefts, a senior, shattered the Maine state record in the girls 1600m racewalk Saturday at Old Town with a 7:12.64 breaking the 21 year old record of Caitlin Bonney of Mt. Blue (7:19.77)
Morgan Duhaime, Ellsworth Eagles
Duhaime was 8 for 12 with 7 RBs 5 runs and 3 stolen bases; along with stellar defense at first base, in the past week.
Sam Mitchell, MDI Trojans
Mitchell was 5-8 with a home run and 7 RBI in MDI's doubleheader sweep of Caribou on Saturday, May 22.