Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Getting a Divorce?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers.

According to a Page Six exclusive, the two have reportedly been living separately for a few months following a fight.

Allegedly, back in March when Brady decided to "un-retire" and play for the Buccaneers, the decision created a rift between him and Bündchen, with whom he shares two children — Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9 — as well as his son Jack, 15, from a previous relationship.

At the time, Bündchen allegedly left their Tampa, Fla., home and went to Costa Rica due to the tension between them.

As reported by Page Six in September, the quarterback missed 11 days of practice in August. “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on," Brady, whose net worth rose to $250 million this year, said at the time.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source told the publication that they "never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is."

"They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," the source alleged. "As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it."

"I don’t follow much football but the lil drama between Gisele and her husband is riveting. I get why she is pissed. Dude promised to retire then unretired. Also she is worth more than him so all the weird fan boys saying she’s gonna take his money…. She doesn’t need it!" writer Roxane Gay tweeted after the allegations broke.

Since the couple are based in Florida, a potential divorce would take place in the state, where they own homes worth $26 million, in addition to several other vacation homes around the country and in Costa Rica.

According to reports, the family is currently staying in Miami, albeit in separate homes.