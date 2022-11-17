Three Boston Sports Legends Named in Major Federal Lawsuit

Hopefully, you’re not the friend who told Tom Brady, “Hey, things can’t get any worse.”

Mired in the most challenging season of his Hall of Fame career with the Buccaneers, and coming off his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, the Patriots legend was named in a class action lawsuit following the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Bundchen herself was also named in the suit, as was Baseball Hall of Famer and Red Sox great David Ortiz. They join former Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, as well as “Seinfeld” creator and Martha’s Vineyard staple Larry David, as defendants in the case.

It’ll be interesting to see how Leon gets Larry out of this one in the next season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

The suit alleges that celebrities misled investors and caused them to lose billions of dollars. FTX recently filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, but their troubles are just beginning.

The House Financial Services Committee plans to hold hearings next month to investigate FTX’s demise, according to UPI.

Said the Committee’s Chairwoman, Representative Maxine Waters: “The fall of FTX has posed tremendous harm to over one million users, many of whom were everyday people who invested their hard-earned savings into the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, only to watch it all disappear within a matter of seconds."

If you’re thinking this is just another example of the wealthy engaging in irresponsible endorsements, think again. One expert told CNN that the case could be as big as the Bernie Madoff scandal back in 2008.

So whether he wants to or not, Brady may have to play football into his 50s.

