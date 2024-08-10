Trenton Acadians Fall to Swamspcott Mariners 17-7 in Northeast Junior Legion Tournament [PHOTOS]

The Trenton Acadians fell to the Swampscott Mariners representing Massachusetts, 17-7 on Saturday afternoon in the Northeast Junior Legion Tournament in Bangor at Mansfield Stadium.

The game was a back-and-fort affair until Swampscott put the game away with 5 runs in the bottom of the 5tth and 6 runs in the bottom of the 6th innings.

Jackson Barry started for the Acadians and went 3.2 innings allowing 9 hits and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 5. Cole Faulkingham came on in relief and went 1.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 5 runs, 4 earned, walking 3. Joe Hagney pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, walking 2. Coleman Welch allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, both unearned, walking 1 and striking out 1.

For the Acadians Dawson Curtis was 2-4. Logan Crowley was 2-4with a double. Jackson Barry had a double. Evan Haskell and Brayden Sekulich each singled.

Swampscott will play Sunday afternoon at Noon at Mansfield Stadium.

Trenton will play on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Bordick Park at Hampden Academy

Check out the photos from the game