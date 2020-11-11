Truth Or Throck And Players Who Don’t Want To Leave

This week on Truth or Throck, Tim Throckmorton rolls out three stories about players who were asked to leave but refused to do so.

Two of these stories are true, and one is made up completely by Throck.

Can you figure out the fake?

Was it the story about the two basketball players in Ontario who wouldn't leave the park during a pandemic and were fined as a result?

Was it the story about the player in the AHL who's team lost in overtime, and he refused to leave the bench after the game?

Was it Brett Hull who would not leave the ice during a line change and ended up scoring the game winner against the Kings as a result?

Only one of those stories is made up, which one is it?

