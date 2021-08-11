Truth or Throck – Mac Jones Stories

Mac Jones makes his Patriots' preseason debut Thursday night, we learned some of his back story from Tim Throckmorton.

The issue is only two of those stories are true, and one is made up entirely.

Can you figure out what is Truth and what is Throck?

It it the time he and another player pranked high school teammates by stealing all of the jock straps out of the locker room?

Was Mac Jones a child model and some spots are still going?

Did he speak Mandarin with his sister at home as a code so their parents wouldn't understand their conversations?

Two of those stories are real.

It's time to figure out the fake.