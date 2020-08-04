Tuesday August 4th Headlines and Highlights

Take a tour around the world of sports with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff on The Morning Line and get caught up on all you need to know.

We have details from the NHL and their COVID-19 testing results.

Major League Baseball is losing more games because of the positive tests from one team.

The NFL sets their opt-out date for players.

We have NBA notes too from the Walt Disney World bubble site, and We let you know who wants to buy the XFL and what plans are in the Power5 college football conferences.

And of course Jeff is on the baseball in Asia update desk with the latest scores.