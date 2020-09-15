Tuesday Morning Headlines and Highlights

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff roll through all of the sports news and notes to get you to start your day the right way.

Our trip through the topics goes from the NBA and Game 1 of the Celtics and Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals to a coaching change in the NBA, and a promise to one NBA Superstar of help being on the way.

We made our way to the NFL and the results of Monday Night Football's two games including the NY Giants taking on the Steelers.

One team is set for the Stanley Cup Finals, we found out who that is as we made our way to the NHL Headlines.

The Red Sox didn't play but they started a series, and a former Boston infielder has a new team after being released by a team last week and there is a new MLB owner, or there will be once the sale of the Mets is finalized.

We have that and more in our Headlines and Highlights from Tuesday September 15th on The Morning Line.