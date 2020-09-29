Tuesday Morning Headlines & Highlights For 9-29-20

We get your day started the right way with a look around the world of sports with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff to make sure you have all you need to know.

Our trip through the topics goes through the NHL, not only the end of the Stanley Cup and who wins the Conn Smythe trophy as the playoff MVP, but we also talked about some free agency issues and a contract offer from the Boston Bruins to one of the B's who can pick their next team this off season.

We recap the Monday Football game between Kansas City and Baltimore and we also let you know about a schedule change for the New England Patriots week five kickoff against the Denver Broncos.

There were some changes in pro sports Monday including who will take the snaps for the Chicago Bears and who sits at the head of the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers.

And in some off the court NBA News the owner of the Dallas Mavericks reached out to a former player and is hoping to help him find a new direction in life.

And we have some college sports notes from in state and one of the most famous college football institutions in American sports.

We have all of those details and much more as we run down the headlines you need to have to start your Tuesday.

