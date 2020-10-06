Tuesday’s Headlines and Highlights 10-6-20

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff roll through all of the sports topics you will need to tackle your Tuesday.

For the first time in NFL history a team has won their first four games for four straight years, The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-0 with a 26-10 win against the New England Patriots. The Patriots drop to 2-and-2 this season.

Green Bay also improved to 4-0 with their regularly scheduled Monday Night Football win against Atlanta 30-16.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fined 30 thousand dollars and nine other Raiders were fined 15 thousand dollars each for breaking coronavirus protocols at a public charity event hosted by Waller's foundation last week when they were with fans without masks and not maintaining the required social distance.

Houston Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start.

The American League Divisional Series began with two games Monday night, the National League best of 5 series start Tuesday night.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is tonight. Miami’s Bam Adebayo is upgraded to questionable with a neck strain.

Game three of the WNBA best of 5 Finals series is tonight. Seattle can win the title, they lead Las Vegas 2 games to none.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said nothing has changed with the status of star goalie Tuukka Rask, and the team does not intend to trade him. Sweeney expects Rask to be the B’s starting goalie next season. The 33 year old is in his final year of his contract with Boston and will make 7 million dollars this season.

