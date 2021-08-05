UMaine Football Camp Underway

Day one of training camp for the UMaine football team was Wednesday August 4th.

The Bears have a scrimmage planned for Thursday of next week, and they will have another scrimmage in the second week of the training camp.

The annual Meet the Bears event is the 24th at Alfond Stadium and Maine opens the 2021 season Thursday September 2nd at Morse Field at Alfond Stadium at 7pm against Delaware.

What does head coach Nick Charlton think after the first session together as a team, he joined The Morning Line to talk about it.

You can listen to it all again here.