There were 2 track meets held on Saturday, December 6th at the Field House at the University of Maine, as the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League kicked off their 2025-26 season.

Competing in the 1st meet were athletes from Bangor, Brewer, Foxcroft Academy, GSA, MDI, Old Town, Orono and Presque Isle.

Here are the Team Results

Girls

!. Bangor - 116

2. Old Town - 75

3. Brewer - 67

4.Presque Isle - 41

T-5. MDI and GSA - 34

7. Orono - 32

8. Foxcroft Academy - 14

9. Penobscot Valley - 6

Boys

1. Bangor - 119

2. GSA - 61

3. Orono - 52

4. Old Town - 48

5. Presque Isle - 34

T-6. Brewer and MDI - 24

T-8. Foxcroft Academy and Penquis Valley- 20

To see the individual results click HERE

The 2nd Meet featured teams from Bangor Christian, Bucksport, Central, Ellsworth, Hampden Academy, Hermon, Piscataquis, and Sumner.

Here are the Team Results.

Girls

1. Hampden Academy - 116

2. John Bapst - 92

3. Hermon - 59

4. Bucksport - 41

5. Central - 37

6. Ellsworth - 29

T-7 Piscataquis and Bangor Christian - 16

Boys

1. Hampden Academy - 109

2. John Bapst - 63

3. Sumner - 60

4. Bangor Christian - 44

5. Central - 41

6. Hermon - 38

7. Bucksport - 37

T-8. Ellsworth and Piscataquis - 10

To see the individual results from this meet click HERE

There is no meet on December 13th. Teams will return to the UMaine Fieldhouse for their next meets on Saturday, December 20th.