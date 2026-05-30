The Orono Girls and Bangor Christian Boy's Track and Field Teams won the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Small School Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Old Town High School on Friday, May 29th.

Girls Team Results

1. Orono - 146

2. GSA - 105.50

3. Bangor Christian - 90

4. Bucksport - 61

5. Piscataquis - 53

6. Central - 35.50

7. Dexter - 20

Tied 8. Narraguagus and Houlton/GHCA - 18

10. Washington Academy - 17

11. Searsport - 8

12. Jonesport-Beals - 7

13. Penquis - 6

To see the individual Girl's event results click HERE

Boys Team Results

1. Bangor Christian - 102

2. Narraguagus - 88

3. GSA/Blue Hill Academy - 70

Tied 4. Bucksport and Houlton/GHCA - 64

6. Central - 63

7. Dexter - 50

8. Orono - 33

9. Penquis Valley - 14

10. Washington Academy - 13

11. Mattanawcook Academy - 10

12. Piscataquis - 8

13. Fort Kent - 5

14. Searsport - 4

To see the individual Boy's event results click HERE