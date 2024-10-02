Valley Forfeits 8-Man Football Game with Ellsworth Scheduled for October 4th

Valley has cancelled their 8-man football game that was scheduled with Ellsworth for Friday night, October 4th. The coop team of Madawaska/Fort Kent/Wisdom was to have played at Tug White Stadium in Ellsworth.

The game will go into the scorebooks as a 2-0 victory for the Eagles.

Valley cited a number of reasons in forfeiting the game. They had numerous player injuries, along with the annual potato harvest in Aroostook County and a scheduled trip to Europe. The combination would have only allowed them to have 10 football players available. They were concerned that playing the game would not have provided a safe and competitive environment for the team.

Ellsworth will now improve to 4-1.