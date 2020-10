Steve Helling of People Magazine, The Reelz Channel, and Court TV returns to The Morning Line to talk about the NFL and the death of Eddie Van Halen as only he can.

The Day after the death of Van Halen Helling recounted a story of his first meeting of the legendary guitarist.

He also discusses what he thinks about the New York Giants and how the season is going for his favorite football team.

We cover that and more on The Morning Line.